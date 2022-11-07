Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 588 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Five Star Business Finance on November 7 raised Rs 588 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 1.24 crore equity shares to 21 anchor investors who participated in the anchor book.

These shares were issued at an upper price band of Rs 474 per share.

Marquee investors like Smallcap World Fund Inc, American Funds, Fidelity Funds, Volrado Venture, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Carmignac Portfolio, and Segantii India Mauritius bought shares in the company.

Domestic mutual funds and other firms including HDFC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas, Edelweiss, Mirae Asset, and SBI Life Insurance Company also participated in the anchor book.

The public issue will open for subscription on November 9, and close on November 11.

The non-banking finance company will raise Rs 1,960 crore via its public issue comprising only an offer for sale of 4.13 crore equity shares by selling shareholders.

The price band for the offer is Rs 450-474 per share.

Half of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high-net-worth individuals, and the balance 35 percent for retail investors.

Incorporated in 1984, the company provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, operating with 311 branches in 8 states and one union territory as of June 2022.