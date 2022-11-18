 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 1,588.5 crore via IPO, lower than actual issue size

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 18, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

The IPO got bids for 2.12 crore equity shares against an offer size of 3.04 crore shares and raised Rs 1,588.5 crore, which is 81 percent of the planned Rs 1,960 crore

Five Star Business Finance IPO

Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance has raised around Rs 1,588.5 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), lower than its actual issue size, given the tepid response from investors, and is ready to list on the bourses as per schedule on Monday, November 21.

The company closed its public issue on November 11 with just 70 percent subscription despite the positive market conditions, largely supported by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who are generally long-term investors.

The maiden share sale garnered bids for 2.12 crore equity shares during November 9-11, against the offer size of 3.04 crore shares. The QIB book was subscribed 1.77 times, that of non-institutional investors by 61 percent and retail just 11 percent.

How did the issue go through with just a 70 percent subscription? The Rs 1,960-crore IPO was completely an offer for sale (OFS) by its promoters and investors. According to Securities and Exchange Board of India norms, total bids have to be worth at least 10 percent of its market capitalisation, a key parameter met by the oversubscription by QIBs, allowing the IPO to pass despite the lukewarm response.

The company has reduced its final issue size to Rs 1,588.5 crore raised at upper end of the price band of Rs 450-474 per share. This final fund raising is 81 percent of the actual issue size of Rs 1,960 crore.