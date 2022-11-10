Five Star Business Finance IPO subscribed 32% on second day of bidding, QIB portion fully booked

The initial public offering (IPO) of Five Star Business Finance hasn’t enthused investors, with the issue seeing just an 32 percent subscription on the second day of bidding on November 10.

Investors bought 97.81 lakh shares against 3.04 crore on offer. The IPO closes on November 11.

Qualified institutional buyers have bought 1.01 times the allotted quota, while the portions set aside for retail investors and high networth individuals were subscribed 6 percent and 2 percent.

Half of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Headquartered in Chennai with a strong presence in south India, Five Star Business Finance, which provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, is looking to raise Rs 1,960 crore through the IPO which is an offer for sale.

Promoter entities SCI Investments V, and Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II, LLC, and investors Matrix Partners India Investments II Extension, LLC, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, and TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd will be offloading 4.13 crore shares.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 450-474 a share. At the upper price, it is available at 3.7x P/BV (price-to-book value) with a market cap of Rs 13,810.73 crore post issue of shares and return on net worth of 13.86 percent and return on assets is 7.5 percent, Anand Rathi said.

Five Star is fairly priced and can be subscribed “for long term”, the brokerage said.

The company has the fastest gross term loan among peers with a strong on-ground collections infrastructure leading to its ability to maintain robust asset quality and access to diversified and cost-effective long-term financing with an experienced, cycle tested leadership supported by marquee investors, Anand Rathi said.

