Five Star Business Finance IPO subscribed 2% on first day of bidding

The public issue of non-banking finance company Five Star Business Finance has mopped up bids for 7.21 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 3.04 crore shares subscribing 2 percent on November 9, the first day of bidding.

Retail bought 3 percent shares of the allotted quota, while high net worth individuals have bids for 36,456 shares against 65.33 lakh shares reserved for them, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3 percent.

Half of the offers is reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the rest for retail investors.

The offer size has been reduced to 3.04 crore shares, from 4.13 crore shares after the NBFC raised Rs 588 crore from anchor investors on November 7, a working day before the issue opened.

Five Star Business Finance, which provides business loans to microentrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, aims to mobilise Rs 1,960 crore from the public issue that comprises only an offer-for-sale of 4.13 crore shares by selling shareholders.

All the money will go to promoters and investors, and hence, the company will not receive any money from the offer.

The price band for the offer is Rs 450-474 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 31 shares and in multiples of 31 shares thereafter.

Headquartered in Chennai, Five Star Business Finance has a strong presence in south India, with all of its loans are secured by the borrowers’ property, predominantly self-occupied residential property.

Five Star Business claimed to be one of the fastest growing NBFCs in India with an AUM of over Rs 5,000 crore as of FY22 in the subset of large peers (over Rs 3,000 crore gross term loan), and also the fastest growing NBFC in terms of gross term-Loans growth, with a CAGR of 65 percent during FY17-21.

As of June 2022, it has an extensive network of 311 branches, spread across eight states and one Union Territory and 150 districts across India, with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka being the key states, with an active loan-base of 2.3 lakh customers (increasing from 2.17 lakh customers as of March 2022).

"Based on FY22 annualised earnings, the company is valued at 3.7x P/BV. FSBF enjoys a niche place among financiers in the southern regions. It has posted healthy profitability over the past couple of years," Reliance Securities said.

In view of a strong growth outlook, extensive distributional network, healthy financials and an experienced management team, the brokerage has recommended ‘subscribe’ to the issue.

During FY20-22, Five Star Business Finance clocked total income growth at a 26 percent CAGR to Rs 1,256 crore in FY22, while Its net profit grew at a CAGR of 32 percent to Rs 453 crore in the same period. The company reported an average return on equity of ~14 percent over FY20-FY22.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.