 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Five Star Business Finance IPO share allotment expected today, here's how to check status online

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 17, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

Five Star Business Finance shares were trading at a 1-2 percent discount to the final issue price of Rs 474 in the grey market, analysts said

Non-banking finance company Five Star Business Finance is expected to announce its share allotment on November 17 evening. Those who subscribed to the offer can check their allotment status online either on the BSE website or the portal of the IPO registrar by following three easy steps.

BSE website

a) Select the issue type as 'equity', issue name as Five Star Business Finance Limited

b) Enter the application number or the permanent account number (PAN)

c) Check the box "I'm not a robot", and click on the search button

The application status can also be checked on IPO registrar's portal