Five Star Business Finance IPO opens today: 10 key things to know

Initial public offering of Five Star Business Finance, which provides small business loans and mortgage loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, will open on November 9.

Here are 10 key things to know about the issue:

1. IPO, allotment and listing dates

The issue will open on November 9 (Wednesday). The last day for subscription is November 11 (Friday).

2. Price band

Price band has been fixed at Rs 450 to Rs 474 per equity share for the maiden public offer.

3. Offer details

The offer is an offer for sale of 4.1 crore share aggregating to Rs 1960 crore by the company's promoters and existing shareholders.

The issue comprises equity shares aggregating to Rs 166.74 crore by SCI Investments V, Rs 719.4 crore by Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II, LLC, Rs 12.08 crore by Matrix Partners India Investments II Extension, LLC, Rs 361.4 crore by Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, Rs 700.3 crore by TPG Asia VII SF Pte. Ltd.

4. Objectives of the issue

As per the Red Herring Prospectus, the selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds from the OFS after deducting their proportion of related expenses and relevant taxes. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

5. Lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 31 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment for a retail investor works out to Rs 14,694 at the upper end of the price band for 31 shares.

6. Company profile and industry

Headquartered in Chennai, the company provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, who are largely excluded by traditional financing institutions. All of its loans are secured by borrowers’ property (SORP or self-occupied residential property.

It has a network of 311 branches, as of June 30, 2022, spread across 150 districts in eight states, with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka being the key markets.

Over 95 percent of its loan portfolio comprises loans from between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in principal amount, with an average ticket size of Rs 2.9 lakh.

7. Financials

Total income increased by 12.74 percent to 339.05 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from Rs 300.75 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Profit after tax increased by 37.28 percent to Rs 139.43 crore during the same period.

Asset Under Management stood at Rs 5100 crore as of March 31, 2022, compared to Rs 4400 crore as of March 31, 2021. It recorded the fourth fastest AUM growth of 50 percent CAGR over fiscal 2018-22 among peers, according to CRISIL.

8. Strengths and concerns

Analysts at Choice Broking say that the Five Star’s ability to successfully expand to new underpenetrated geographies, strong on-ground collections infrastructure, in-house sourcing, robust risk management and good asset quality are its strengths.

Meanwhile, a major concern for the company is that it operates in a highly competitive space. Shriram City Union Finance, Vistaar Financial Services, Veritas Financial and Management Services, Lendingkart Technologies, Digikredit Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Aavas Financiers and Aptus Value Housing Finance are some of its competitors.

9. Key management personnel

Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Rangarajan Krishnan is the CEO, who holds a post graduate degree in management from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He was previously associated with The World Bank, HDFC Bank, Spark Capital and Standard Chartered Bank India. He joined Five Star in August 2015.

Srikanth Gopalakrishnan is the CFO, who joined in October 2015. He was previously associated with Citibank India and Asirvad Microfinance.

10. Grey Market, allotment & listing dates

IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is Rs 12 per share, which is Rs 2 higher from its Tuesday GMP of Rs 10 per equity share.

Tentative date of share allotment is November 16 and listing date is on November 21.