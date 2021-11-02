Fino Payments IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding, QIB portion booked 15%

The initial public offering (IPO) of fintech company Fino Payments Bank had been subscribed 1.04 times on the final day of bidding on November 2, with investors sending in bids for 1.19 crore shares against an offer size of 1.14 crore shares.

The offer size for the public has been reduced to 1.14 crore equity shares from 2.09 crore after the company garnered Rs 538.78 crore from anchor investors on October 28.

Retail investors have bought 5.11 times the portion reserved for them, with employees bidding for 34,650 of the 51,993 shares reserved for them.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 12 percent, while qualified institutional buyers' portion was booked 15 percent.

The payments bank, which has been profitable since the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020, intends to raise Rs 1,200 crore through the offer that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 900 crore worth of shares by the only promoter Fino Paytech.

Fino Paytech is backed by several marquee investors, including Intel Capital Corporation, ICICI Bank, Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius) VI-B FDI, International Finance Corporation, HAV3 Holdings (Mauritius) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

The fresh issue proceeds will be used for augmenting its Tier 1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Gaurav Hinduja, Fundamental Research Analyst, GEPL Capital, said Fino Payments Bank was their preferred pick, along with Nykaa, among the IPOs available in the market.

"Fino Payments has a lean merchant-led distribution model that requires minimal capital expenditure and is PAT accretive right from the onboarding," he said.

Its income saw a strong 46 percent CAGR during FY19-FY21. It turned profitable in FY21 (on full year basis).

Digital payments were expected to grow at a 25-27 percent CAGR over FY21-FY25E and Fino would be a key beneficiary, given the established platform, resources and operating leverage kicking in, he added.

Since 2017, the fintech company, which offers a diverse range of financial products and services, claims to cover over 90 percent of districts as of September 2021.

It operates an asset-light business model that principally relies on fee and commission-based income generated from its merchant network and strategic commercial relationships.

The company clocked a profit of Rs 20.47 crore in FY21 against a loss of Rs 32.03 crore in FY20. The profit in the quarter ended June 2021 was at Rs 3.1 crore, up from Rs 1.85 crore in June 2020 quarter.

