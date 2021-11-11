MARKET NEWS

Fino Payments Bank to list on November 12 | What could be the debut premium?

Fino Payments Bank IPO | After a tepid response during the IPO, the stock hasn’t commanded a premium in the grey market. The company also faces intense competition in the fintech space.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
November 11, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
The Rs 1,200 crore public issue was subscribed 2.03 times during October 29-November 2. (Representative image)

Fino Payments Bank shares are expected to see a flat to moderately higher opening on November 12, given the tepid subscription during its initial public offering, valuation concerns, limited profit history and stiff competition, experts said.

However, the company has a strong leadership position within the Indian fintech sector and has an asset-light model, they said.

The issue price has been fixed at Rs 577 per share, the higher end of the IPO price band.

The Rs 1,200 crore public issue was subscribed 2.03 times during October 29-November 2.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.65 times and that for retail investors saw 5.92 times subscription. Non-institutional investors bought 21 percent of the shares set aside for them and the employees’ portion was subscribed 93 percent.

Close

“We are expecting the IPO to list flat as the chances of listing gain is very rare,” said Aayush Agrawal, senior research analyst – merchant banking, at Swastika Investmart.

Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities, expects Fino Payments Bank to list at par to the issue price.

There is no trading premium for the stock in the grey market, according to IPO Watch and IPO Central. The grey market is an unofficial platform where trading in IPO shares starts when the price band is announced and continues till the listing of the shares on the bourses.

According to Ankur Saraswat, research analyst at Trustline Securities, the high valuation is a concern as the stock is trading at a 220 PE multiple (FY21). Also, there is not much interest in this IPO, as manifested by the lack of a grey market premium, he said. So there may not be any listing gains for this stock.

The Fino PayTech-owned company offers a range of primarily digital financial products and services that have a payments focus. Since 2017, it has grown its operational presence to over 90 percent of the country’s districts as of September.

The company has been profitable since the fourth quarter of FY20. It operates an asset-light business model that principally relies on fee- and commission-based income generated from its merchant network and strategic commercial relationships.

However, it faces stiff competition.

“Intense competition and the increasing digitisation of the payment infrastructure pose a challenge to Fino for retaining and adding merchants, agents and customers,” said Saraswat.

The growing popularity of companies including Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay can adversely impact Fino’s transaction volumes and value, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Tags: #Fino Payments Bank #IPO - Listing Strategy
first published: Nov 11, 2021 04:37 pm

