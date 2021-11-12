Fino Payments Bank shares make a tepid debut, lists at a 5% discount

live bse live

Fino Payments Bank shares made a tepid debut on the bourses as the stock listed with a 5 percent discount to issue price of Rs 577 on November 12. The share price opened at Rs 548 on the BSE and the opening tick on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 544.35.

The initial public offering of fintech company had a muted response from investors as the offer was subscribed 2.03 times during October 28-November 2. Qualified institutional buyers and retail investors supported the offer as their reserved portion saw 1.65 times and 5.92 times subscription, respectively. A part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 21 percent and that of employees was 93 percent.

Fino Paytech-owned entity has mobilised Rs 1,200.29 crore through its public issue that had a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 900.29 crore by the promoter. The proceeds from the fresh issue will get utilised for augmenting bank's Tier – 1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

The price band for the offer was at Rs 560-577 per equity share.

Fino Payments Bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services that are primarily digital and have a payments focus, and operates an asset light business model that principally relies on fee and commission based income generated from merchant network and strategic commercial relationships.

In the financial year 2021 and the three months ended June 2021, its platform facilitated approximately 43.5 crore and 12.33 crore transactions, respectively and had gross transaction value of Rs 1,32,930.69 crore and Rs 39,035.99 crore, respectively.

Analysts had a mixed opinion on the IPO. "Fino Payments Bank has posted strong a 46 percent CAGR in total revenues between FY19-FY21 and has also turned around its operations and reported profits of Rs 20 crore for the first time in FY21. At the higher end of the price band, the stock would be trading at P/E of 220x FY2021 fully diluted EPS of Rs 2.6 which is expensive. Despite strong growth prospects, we believe that valuations do not justify the premium and hence we have a neutral recommendation to the IPO," said Angel Broking. On quarterly basis, the company turned profitable in Q2FY20.

Reliance Securities had said, "The IPO is valued at 31.9x FY21 book value, which looks to be stretched. Notably, FPBL being a fintech, generates over 95 percent of its income through fees and commissions, and future growth is primarily dependent on incremental wallet share digital payment opportunity in the country. However, we believe current valuations do not leave much on the table for investors in the medium-term perspective."

Given, digital payments are expected to cross Rs 3,500 trillion in FY25, recording a sharp 25-27 percent CAGR over FY21-FY25, Fino Payments Bank is poised to see healthy business opportunity in subsequent years in the backdrop of strong digital platform and resources built in the last couple of years, Reliance Securities feels.

However, Nirmal Bang and Hem Securities had recommended subscribe to the IPO. "Having demonstrated profitability during FY21 and scope for further improvement in return on equity (ROE) via operating leverage, we believe Fino is reasonably valued and offers good prospects for appreciation in future. We recommend “subscribe” to the issue," said Nirmal Bang.

Hem Securities said, "Company with its strong brand, capital light & merchant led distribution model along with strong promoter base is a profitable concern which is looking good to us. Hence we recommend “subscribe” on issue."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.