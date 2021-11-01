FINO Payments Bank IPO: Should you go for it? Listen to the experts

The Rs 1,174-1,200-crore Fino Payments Bank public issue closes on tomorrow. As the primary market simmers with a raft of initial public offerings lined up through this week, the fintech lender has grabbed a lot of attention among investors.

Expanded, Financial Inclusion Network Operations (FINO), had started as a developer of financial technology solutions. On September 7, 2015, Fino PayTech Ltd was granted in-principle approval to set up a payments bank that led to the incorporation of Fino Payments Bank in April 2017. It commenced operations from June 2017.

Fino Payments Bank averaged a compounded annual growth rate of 46 percent in total revenues during FY19 to FY21 and turned around its operations and reported profits of Rs 20 crore for the first time in FY21. It has stayed in the green through every subsequent quarter.

The bank is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Fino Paytech Ltd. Its principal shareholders include marquee investors like ICICI Bank Limited, Intel Capital Corporation, IFC, HAV3 Holdings (Mauritius) Limited, Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius), VI-B FDI Limited, and BPCL.

It has grown its operational presence to cover more than 90 percent of districts as of September 30, 2021. It operates on an asset-light business model that principally relies on fee and commission based income generated from merchant networks and strategic commercial relationships.

Fino Payments Bank floated its maiden issue at a price band of Rs 560-577 on October 29. The IPO consists of an offer-for-sale of up to 1.56 crore shares and Rs 300 crore worth of fresh shares.

Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the expert recommendations on the issue.

A report from Anand Rathi Research has identified few risks associated with the business. It said, (a) Since the company is heavily dependent on IT systems, any disruptions in them or breach of data could adversely affect their operations and reputation. (b) Payments banks are subject to strict regulatory requirements and any kind of compliance failure could jeopardise the business. (c) Inability to innovate and upgrade could result in stagnancy of the business. (d) Failure to maintain and enhance awareness of their brand would adversely affect their ability to retain and expand their customers. (e) The company may face difficulties and incur additional expenses in operating in rural and semi-urban markets, where infrastructure may be limited.

However, based on the business strategy of the company and strengths associated with it, Anand Rathi Research said that the company’s target addressable market is huge with a projected CAGR of 16 percent over the next four years, thereby opening headroom for the company’s growth. It added that the company is available at a price to book value of 29.29x based on its NAV of Rs 19.70 as at the end of first quarter this year, demanding a market cap of Rs 48,015 million. The RoNW for FY21 stands at 14.6 percent.

With pan-India operational presence across more than 90 percent of districts, the company has a great opportunity to strengthen its business in the coming years. Anand Rathi research recommends ‘subscribe with a long term horizon’ rating to this IPO.

Experts at KR Choksey said the strength of Fino Payments Bank lies in its unique DTP framework which enables them to serve the target market efficiently and help improve the scale, service and sustainability. The company’s technology and innovation-focused business model is quite advanced and provides it an edge over other players. On the other hand, they are of the opinion that the main source of earning is through fees and commission based activities and any inability to generate income from such activities will affect the financial performance adversely.

“On the upper price band of Rs 577 and book value of Rs 19.7, the P/B works out to be 29.3x, which looks expensive. We believe the bank’s long-term prospects are favourable, and its business model also mitigates the possibility of any major credit risk,” Choksey said.

It recommends a ‘subscribe’ for the IPO from a longer-term perspective, with a caveat that investors will have to keep patience for getting returns, and should not expect any quick listing gains as the company is here for a long haul and stretched valuation leaves little room for any listing gains.

“At the higher end of the price band, the stock would be trading at P/E of 220x FY2021 fully diluted EPS of Rs 2.6 which is expensive. Despite strong growth prospects, we believe that valuations do not justify the premium and hence we have a ‘neutral’ recommendation to the IPO,” ICICI Direct said.

Brokerage house Arihant Capital Markets finds the valuation is on the expensive side and competitive intensity is higher in the industry as competition comes from fintechs and NBFCs. “Sustainability of margins in the future is a challenge. Thus, we recommend investors to Avoid this issue. The stock can be looked at post listing at lower level,” it said.

Experts at BP Wealth are of the opinion that on the upper end of the price band, the issue is valued at a P/Bv of 31.89x based on the FY21 book value. The company exists in a stiff competitive environment where companies like PayTM Payments Bank and India Post Payments Bank exist and outperform in many aspects. “We thus believe that the current growth momentum is difficult to sustain in the long term. Hence, we give an ‘avoid’ rating to this IPO,”BP Wealth said.