Fino Payments Bank IPO share allotment expected today, here is how to check application status online

Fintech company Fino Payments Bank is expected to finalise its IPO share allotment on November 9. The application status can be checked online either on the BSE website or IPO registrar's website.

On the IPO registrar's website, investors can follow these easy steps to know the allotment status:

a) Select IPO - Fino Payments Bank

b) If one selects Application Number, then select Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA) and enter Application NumberORIn case DPID/Client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, and enter DPID and Client ID,OR

Enter PAN number,

c) Finally enter Captcha and click on Submit

Alternatively, the allotment can also be checked on BSE website:

a) Equity and Issue Name - Fino Payments Bank Limited

b) Enter Application Number and PAN Number

c) Finally check box (I'm not a robot) and click on Search.

After the finalisation of allotment, the company will return money to unsuccessful investors in their bank accounts by November 10 and credit equity shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by November 11.

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from November 12, as per the schedule available on prospectus.

Fino Payments Bank has garnered Rs 1,200.29 crore through its public issue that was subscribed 2.03 times during October 29-November 2. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 560-577 per share.

Retail investors had bought shares 5.92 times the portion set aside for them, and qualified investors investors had put in bids 1.65 times the portion reserved for them. A part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 21 percent and that of employees saw 93 percent subscription.

The offer was comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 900.29 crore by promoter Fino Paytech.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised by the company for augmenting its Tier – 1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements, while the offer for sale money will to go to promoter.

Fino Payments Bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services that are primarily digital and have a payments focus. The company operates an asset light business model that principally relies on fee and commission based income generated from its merchant network and strategic commercial relationships.