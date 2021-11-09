MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Fino Payments Bank IPO share allotment expected today, here is how to check application status online

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from November 12, as per the schedule available on prospectus.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fintech company Fino Payments Bank is expected to finalise its IPO share allotment on November 9. The application status can be checked online either on the BSE website or IPO registrar's website.

On the IPO registrar's website, investors can follow these easy steps to know the allotment status:

a) Select IPO - Fino Payments Bank

b) If one selects Application Number, then select Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA) and enter Application Number
OR
In case DPID/Client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, and enter DPID and Client ID,
OR

Enter PAN number,

c) Finally enter Captcha and click on Submit

Close

Related stories

Alternatively, the allotment can also be checked on BSE website:

a) Equity and Issue Name - Fino Payments Bank Limited

b) Enter Application Number and PAN Number

c) Finally check box (I'm not a robot) and click on Search.

Also readNykaa makes market debut on November 10, what could be listing premium?

After the finalisation of allotment, the company will return money to unsuccessful investors in their bank accounts by November 10 and credit equity shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by November 11.

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from November 12, as per the schedule available on prospectus.

Fino Payments Bank has garnered Rs 1,200.29 crore through its public issue that was subscribed 2.03 times during October 29-November 2. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 560-577 per share.

Retail investors had bought shares 5.92 times the portion set aside for them, and qualified investors investors had put in bids 1.65 times the portion reserved for them. A part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 21 percent and that of employees saw 93 percent subscription.

Paytm IPO Highlights | Total subscription at 48% at close of Day 2, retail portion booked 1.23 times

The offer was comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 900.29 crore by promoter Fino Paytech.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised by the company for augmenting its Tier – 1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements, while the offer for sale money will to go to promoter.

Fino Payments Bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services that are primarily digital and have a payments focus. The company operates an asset light business model that principally relies on fee and commission based income generated from its merchant network and strategic commercial relationships.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Fino Payments Bank #IPO - News
first published: Nov 9, 2021 06:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.