Fino Payments Bank falls over 11% on debut. What should investors do?

Shares of fintech company Fino Payments Bank corrected by up to 11.5 percent intraday on November 12 -- the first day of trading on the bourses, despite a stellar rally in the equity market. Experts have a mixed opinion about the stock after its listing.

The stock saw a pre-opening price of Rs 548. At 10 am, it opened at Rs 544.35, at a 5.7 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 577, and hit an intraday high of Rs 583.35, but immediately erased those gains and traded lower.

It fell up to Rs 510.80, down 11.5 percent to the issue price. At 13:55 hours, it was trading at Rs 520.45, down 9.80 percent, on the BSE. The BSE Sensex had gained 700 points by then.

‘Hold the stock’

“We recommend to hold the stock for the long term as Fino has a strong leadership position within the Indian fintech industry. It was ranked third among banks in facilitating digital transactions, as of February 2020, by the Ministry of Electronic & Information Technology, and had the largest network of micro ATMs, as of August 2021,” says Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, at Hem Securities.

According to Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst, Trustline Securities, if investors want to bet on low-cost banking in the unpenetrated space with a unique business model on a long-term basis, the share could be accumulated on dips or on correction.

Fino Payments Bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services, which are primarily digital and have a payment focus. It raised Rs 1,200.29 crore from public issue. The offer was subscribed 2.03 times.

The company, since 2017, has grown its operational presence to cover over 90 percent of districts, as of September 2021, and its platform facilitated transactions worth approximately Rs 43.49 crore and had gross transaction value of Rs 1.32 lakh crore in FY21.

It operates an asset-light business model which principally relies on fee- and commission-based income generated from merchant networks and strategic commercial relationships.

Its products and services include various current accounts and savings accounts (CASA), debit cards and related transactions, facilitation of domestic remittances, banking functionality, withdrawals and deposit of cash and cash management services.

"Payments banks with an asset-light model, coupled with a unique next-gen tech-driven network, help in better servicing potentially bigger unserved and under-served populations. Marquee investors like ICICI Group, Blackstone and others boost investor confidence," says Saraswat.

Competition, valuation concerns

However, he says intense competition and increasing digitisation of the payment infrastructure (like UPI) pose a challenge to Fino in retaining and adding merchants/agents and customers. “The rising popularity of companies such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay can adversely impact Fino’s transaction volume and value. So, this fintech company faces stiff competition."

However, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst, Merchant Banking, Swastika Investmart, has an “avoid” rating for the stock on the back of expensive valuation, low entry barriers, and regulatory risks. He advises investors to look for other opportunities.

"The company has a brief history while the margins of the company might expand. Fino Payments is a fast-growing fintech company and it is one-of-a-kind to list on the stock exchanges. If we consider last year's profit, the PE ratio turns out to be around 235. However, it has carried forward losses, and that is a major concern," Agrawal says.

Fino Payments Bank has been profitable since the fourth quarter of financial year 2020, reporting a profit of Rs 20.47 crore in FY21, against a loss of Rs 32.03 crore in FY20. Revenue in the same period increased to Rs 791 crore from Rs 691.3 crore.

In the quarter ended June 2021, it had a profit of Rs 3.12 crore against a profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, and revenue rose to Rs 206.2 crore from Rs 151.3 crore during the same period.

“The company has a limited history of profits. Investors with a long-term perspective could await sustained scaling up and profitability before investing," says Gaurav Hinduja, analyst at GEPL Capital.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision