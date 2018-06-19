Fine Organic Industries IPO to open on June 20; 10 key things you should know

The initial public offering of Fine Organic Industries is set to open for subscription on June 20, with a price band of Rs 780-783 per share.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The book running lead managers to the offer are JM Financial Limited and Edelweiss Financial Services Limited while Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.

The issue will close on June 22.

Here are 10 key things you should know before subscribing the issue:-

Company Profile

Fine Organic is the largest manufacturer of oleochemical-based additives in India and a strong player globally in this industry, according to CRISIL Research Report.

It produces a wide range of specialty plant derived oleochemical-based additives used in food, plastic, cosmetics, paint, ink, coatings and other specialty application in various industries.

As at March 31, 2018, it had a range of 387 different products sold under the ‘Fine Organics’ brand. It is the first company to introduce slip additives in India and we are the largest producer of slip additives in the world, according to CRISIL Research Report.

In the 12 months ended March 2018, it had 631 direct customers and 127 distributors from 69 countries. It currently has three production facilities in Maharashtra.

About the Public Issue

The public offer comprises of offer for sale of 76,64,994 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholders who are Prakash Damodar Kamat, Mukesh Maganlal Shah, Jyotsna Ramesh Shah, Jayen Ramesh Shah, Tushar Ramesh Shah and Bimal Mukesh Shah.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 19 equity shares and in multiples of 19 equity shares thereafter.

Objects of the Issue

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds from the offer, less offer related expenses, will go to the promoter group selling shareholders.

Hence the objects of the offer are to achieve the benefits of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out the sale of up to 76,64,994 offered shares by the promoter group selling shareholders.

Strengths

> It is the largest manufacturer of oleochemical-based additives in India and one of the few large players in global oleochemical-based additives industry.

> It has a diversified product portfolio catering to a variety of high growth industries.

> It has specialised business model with high entry barriers.

> It has flexible and strategically located production facilities with in-house development capabilities.

> It has strong research & development capability with a focus on innovation.

> It has diversified customer base with long-term relationships with marquee customers.

> It has a strong management team led by Prakash Damodar Kamat, the co-founder and Chairman, as well as an executive director of the company.

Expansion Plans

Fine Organic is currently planning to set up an additional production facility in Ambernath (Maharashtra) with a planned installed capacity of 32,000 tonnes per annum. It expects to commence operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

In addition, it is currently planning to set up a new production facility in Leipzig, Germany with a planned initial installed capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum, which is expected to commence operations in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. This facility will be owned and operated by a joint venture company, in which it will have 50 percent equity interest.

It is also in the preliminary stages of planning the development of two additional production facilities: one in Patalganga (Maharashtra) with a planned initial installed capacity of approximately 10,000 tonnes per annum ; and one in Ambernath (Maharashtra) for which it is awaiting possession of the land and has yet to decide on the planned initial installed capacity (the fourth Ambernath facility).

Financials

Promoter Group and Shareholding Pattern

Prakash Damodar Kamat is the Executive Director and Chairman of the company. He has been associated with Fine Organic group since inception. He has work experience in product development, process technology and research and development. He is also co-founder of the company.

Mukesh Maganlal Shah is the Executive Director and Managing Director of the company. He played a key role in establishing the quality control, sales and marketing departments at the company.

Jayen Ramesh Shah is the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He played a key role in developing and managing channel partners for the organisations products in India.

Tushar Ramesh Shah is the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company. He played a key role in the development of the company’s first slip additive manufacturing facility.

Bimal Mukesh Shah is the Executive Director of the company. He has experience in operations, instrumentation and projects.

Jyotsna Ramesh Shah is the wife of founder, late Ramesh Shah. She is partner at Fine Organic Industries, Olefine Organics and Fine Organics.

Management

Risks and Concerns

Here are some risks and concerns highlighted by brokerage houses:-

> Increases in the cost of raw materials as a percentage of company's revenue from operations could have a material adverse effect on company's results of operations and financial condition.

> It is dependent on two of its suppliers for key raw materials.

> Company's commercial success also depends to a large extent on the success of company's customers' products with end consumers. If the demand for the products in which company's products are used declines, this could have a material adverse effect on company's business, financial condition and results of operations.

> Any defect in its products would result in a disproportionately large amount of finished products being defective. Furthermore, the end-user customers typically take three to five years to approve additives before the additive manufacturer is approved as a supplier.

> The company does not have long-term agreements with most of its customers.

> Company's majority of revenue comes from export segment. Fluctuations of the Rupee against other currencies could adversely affect the financial condition and results of operations.

> An increasingly stringent regulatory environment with regard to foods, cosmetic ingredients and other specialty additives could result in stricter standards being applied to products, which could cause to incur substantial costs and may therefore have an adverse effect on business and results of operations.

> Its key raw material is vegetable derivative oil, change in demand supply pattern of oil may adversely affect operational efficiency of the company.

> FOIL has yet to obtain possession of the land on which it is in the preliminary stages of planning to set up the Fourth Ambernath facility.

> The key USP at FOIL is its ability to innovate and develop new products as well as manufacturing processes in a cost effective way. Therefore, inability to innovate along with changing industry dynamics will limit growth prospects at FOIL going forward.