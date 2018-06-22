App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fine Organic Industries IPO subscribed 9 times on Day 3

The IPO, to raise little over Rs 600 crore, received bids for 4,78,34,875 shares against the total issue size of 53,65,497 shares, translating into an overall subscription of 8.92 times, data available with the NSE till 1930 hrs showed.

Chemical manufacturer Fine Organic Industries initial public offer was subscribed nearly 9 times on the last day of bidding today.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portions was subscribed 12.86 times, non-institutional investors 21 times and retail investors 1.44 times, merchant banking sources said.

Till yesterday, the IPO was subscribed 39 per cent.

Fine Organic Industries on Tuesday raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is of 76,64,994 shares (including anchor portion of 22,99,497 shares).

Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 780-783 per share.

JM Financial and Edelweiss Financial Services are managing the issue.

The shares of the Mumbai-based firm are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Fine Organic Industries had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to float the IPO in February.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 08:05 pm

