Final Day: Burger King IPO subscribed 14 times, retail portion booked 46 times

KR Choksey believes that current price band is undervalued and the discounted valuation is justified.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The initial public offering (IPO) of quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Burger King India continues to get a strong response. The public issue had been subscribed 14.4 times on the morning of December 4, the final day of bidding. It has received bids for 107.56 crore equity shares against an offer size of 7.44 crore shares, data available on the exchanges showed.

The offer size mentioned excluded the anchor investors portion, through which the company already garnered Rs 364.5 crore.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 46 times, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors has been subscribed 7.25 times and 7.58 times, respectively.

Also read: Burger King is 6th IPO in 2020 to get fully subscribed on Day 1

The Rs 810-crore initial public offering, which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of six crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia, was opened for subscription on December 2 with a price band at Rs 59-60 per share.

At the upper price band, the company is valued at 23.7x EV/EBITDA considering the diluted equity shares which look attractive compare to its listed peers (ie Westlife development - 37x and Jubilant Foodworks - 38.5x) based on FY20 numbers, said BP Equities.

Burger King IPO opens today: Should you build your appetite?

KR Choksey also believes that the current price band is undervalued and the discounted valuation is justified because of the losses incurred and the recent transaction in November 2020 was closed at a price of Rs 58.5 per share.

Considering its robust franchisee model, increasing market and strong store expansion plans would enable the company to improve its growth prospects in the upcoming years and hence, BP Equities gave a subscribe rating on this issue for the medium to long term.

Burger King India had 261 stores as of September 20 after it opened its first outlet in November 2014.

On the operational front, Burger King India's revenue grew by 2.2x over FY18-FY20 to Rs 841.2 crore in FY20. It has reported losses in FY18, FY19, FY20 and H1FY21, the company has negative retained earnings of Rs 462 in the first half FY21, which has resulted in the erosion of a substantial portion of its other equity.

Burger King IPO opens: Here are 10 key things to know about the issue

The company aims to have 370 stores by the end of December 2022 and 700 stores by December 2026, a key driver to the business.

"The company may incur losses in the future as well. The effective marketing strategy and the well-defined standard store opening process will be catalysts in increasing the number of footfalls in Burger King's restaurants. Although the COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected its ability to open new restaurants and expand its restaurant network temporarily, they continue to evaluate the pace and quantity of new restaurant openings and the expansion of its restaurant network. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and the eating habits of the youngest millennial population of India will further drive the revenue of BKIL," said KR Choksey.

The brokerage believes that the operational efficiency and the standard operating procedure will achieve economies of scale resulting in better margins. Hence, it recommended a subscribe rating on the Burger King India IPO.