Falling grey market premium sent warning to retail, high networth investors

The excitement that gripped the initial public offering market since last year showed some sign of waning as some stocks made weaker public listings while the grey market premiums (GMPs) for the ongoing share sales contracted sharply.

Analysts say that the falling equity markets and recent weaker listings have sent warning rounds to retail and high net worth investors that the Indian IPO gravy train may go off the rails.

A trader who did not want to be named said at the peak a week ago, grey market premiums of IPOs were - MapmyIndia owner CE Info Systems (IPO price Rs 1033), Medplus Health Services (Rs 796), Data Patterns India (Rs 585), Metro Brands Ltd (Rs500), HP adhesives Ltd (Rs 274) and Supriya Lifescience Ltd (Rs 274) were at Rs 1060, Rs 250, Rs 600, Rs 22, Rs 200, Rs 270, respectively. On Monday, the premium had declined to Rs 550, Rs150, 175, discount Rs 100, Rs62, Rs87, respectively.

Many analysts feel that premiums are falling steadily from its peak amid stretched valuations and recent fall in equity markets. Recently, subdued listing of firms which raised higher amounts from markets also dampened the investors sentiment.

“It is no hidden fact that some of the recent IPOs are leaving no margin of safety in their asking valuations”, Aditya Kondawar, COO of JST Investments.

“The road ahead for IPOs seems to be a bit bumpy given the recent discount listings, the recent market fall, and the heavy corrections in the recently listed IPOs. Ideally in such situations, companies may wait and watch for markets to return to good conditions. Some of the key trends that may be spooking the markets are Central bank tightenings across the globe and lockdowns in some countries amongst a host of other factors”, Kondawar added.

Bigger IPO’s such as Paytm owner One97 Communications Ltd and health insurer Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd got below expected listing. Paytm is down over 40% from its IPO price while Star Health & Allied fell 11%. Other listings such as Shriram Properties and RateGain Travel Technologies debute nearly 20% each lower from its IPO price. Anand Rathi Wealth and Sapphire Foods got subdued listings.

Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities expects that the recent listing of few IPO at a discount and broader market correction if more than 10% has made the secondary markets stocks attractive due to which the grey market premium has reduced. The fund raising activity will continue, but there could be some contraction in price earnings multiple and companies will offer lower pricing.

“Weak market sentiment will create pressure on upcoming IPOs. Most HNI and retail investors look at quick listing gains which will be impacted. But for good quality IPOs coming at reasonable valuations, we don’t see any problem”, Piyush Nagda, head investment products at Prabhudas Lilladher.