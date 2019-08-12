App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fairfax-backed CSB Bank eyes Rs 400 crore from IPO: Report

This is the second time after 2015 that the bank has filed for an IPO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CSB Bank, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, has filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to a report in The Economic Times.

The Kerala-based private bank, in which Prem Watsa's Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has a controlling stake, plans to raise Rs 370 crore from an offer for sale from existing investors and Rs 30 crore from fresh equity.

This is the second time that the bank has filed for an IPO. Sources added that they expect SEBI to give a go ahead in a couple of months.

Close
Axis Bank and IIFL are helping the bank in the public offer.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #IPO

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.