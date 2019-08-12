Fairfax-backed CSB Bank eyes Rs 400 crore from IPO: Report

CSB Bank, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, has filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to a report in The Economic Times.

The Kerala-based private bank, in which Prem Watsa's Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has a controlling stake, plans to raise Rs 370 crore from an offer for sale from existing investors and Rs 30 crore from fresh equity.

This is the second time that the bank has filed for an IPO. Sources added that they expect SEBI to give a go ahead in a couple of months.