MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Exxaro Tiles IPO subscribed 1.8 times on Day 1, retail portion booked 3.79 times

After raising Rs 23.68 crore from anchor investors on August 3, Exxaro Tiles cut its offer size to 1.14 crore equity shares from 1.34 crore shares

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Exxaro Tiles, a midsized vitrified tiles manufacturer, has got a good response as the offering was subscribed 1.80 times within hours of opening on August 4.

The offer had received bids for 2.05 crore equity shares even before noon against the IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

After raising Rs 23.68 crore from anchor investors on August 3, Exxaro Tiles cut its offer size to 1.14 crore equity shares from 1.34 crore shares.

Retail investors yet again led from the front, subscribing the issue 3.79 times over. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 14 percent and that of employees 6 percent, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Close

Related stories

Incorporated in 2008, Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles has two manufacturing facilities at Vadodara and Talod. The company's products are broadly divided into two categories—double charge vitrified tiles and glazed vitrified tiles.

Also read: Exxaro Tiles IPO: 10 things to know about the issue and the company

The company, which sells products under its umbrella brand Exxaro, is planning to mobilise Rs 161.08 crore through the public offer that consists of a fresh issue of 1.11 crore shares and an offer for sale of 22.38 lakh shares by Dixitkumar Patel. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 118-120 per equity share.

"In terms of valuations, the post-issue FY2021 PE works out - 35.2x to (at the upper end of the issue price band), which is low compared to peers (Somany Ceramics - 43.7x & Kajaria Ceramics - 52.7x)," said Amarjeet Maurya- AVP-Mid Caps at Angel Broking.

Also read: KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International IPO subscribed 33% on day 1, retail portion fully booked

Exxaro Tiles has a better revenue growth compared to its peers (over FY18-21). "The valuation is at reasonable levels. Thus, we recommend a subscribe rating on the issue," he added.

Exxaro Tiles shares traded at a premium of Rs 20 in the grey market, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This translates to a trading price of Rs 140, a premium of 16.7 percent over the higher end of the issue price band of Rs 120.

Also read: Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO opens today: All you need to know about its business model

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Exxaro Tiles #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Aug 4, 2021 11:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.