Expect to be debt free post IPO, have industry-leading EBITDA margins: Elin Electronics' Akash Sethia

Nikita Prasad
Dec 20, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Elin Electronics' Rs 475 crore-IPO was subscribed 19 percent on December 20 - the first day of bidding. The issue garnered bids for 26.92 lakh shares against 1.42 crore shares on the offer.

Elin Electronics' top five customers account for about 65.43 percent of revenue from operations.

Leading electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics' is now one of the last initial public offerings (IPO) of 2022. Through its maiden public issue, it aims to raise Rs 475 crore and expects to clear off its cost liabilities, becoming debt-free post the IPO.

Being one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India, Elin Electronics manufactures end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances.

Debt repayment, asset turns

''The total debt on the books of the company is approximately Rs 100 crore. Post the IPO, we expect to be completely debt-free. Out of Rs 175 crore, we intend to use Rs 40 crore towards capital expenditure (capex),'' said Akash Sethia, Head-Strategy, Elin Electronics in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company has covered a fairly large capex of Rs 125 crore in the last three-to-three-and-a-half years, so going forward it doesn't expect a material capex to come in, according to Sethia.