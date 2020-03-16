Expect slowdown to continue till April 15, but very optimistic about future: SBI Cards

The overall spend of the credit card industry will come down due to closure of malls, theatres in various parts of the country, said Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO at SBI Cards & Payment Services, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He expects the weakness to persist until April 15.

Departmental stores and malls make up for a major chunk of credit card spends. The disruption due to COVID-19 has led to the shutdown of many such establishments, Prasad said.

Even though people are hoarding on essentials due to the novel coronavirus, which has lead to a spike in overall spends, the credit card business may take a take a hit in coming days, he added.

"But we should be able to control and maintain asset quality."

The novel coronavirus which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now become a global pandemic spreading across 146 countries, as of March 16.

As a result, several state governments ordered the shutdown of malls, theaters, schools and other public places.

The fears over global growth due to virus hit investors/traders sentiment across equity markets globally. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell more than 23 percent from their record highs now.

The pain spoilt SBI Cards' debut as it opened nearly 13 percent at Rs 658, but later recovered and traded at Rs 730 against the issue price of Rs 755 per share (at 12:26 hours) on the BSE.

However, Hardayal Prasad remains confident about credit card industry growth going ahead.

"We need to consider a lot of the growth has come due to digitalisation right from demonetisation and due to launch of different products, people are confident about making payment through credit cards or lowering cash payments," he said.

Prasad feels that the credit card industry is yet to realise its full potential as most people in India still use cash for most day-to-day transactions.

"Hence, we will still continue to see good growth as cash payment system has slowly been moving to credit cards."

"I don't look at industry numbers, but the main thing is we listen to consumers, we come out with different products. If a company will be able to do that, digitise, then that will help credit card growth story to continue and I will be very realistic about robust growth ahead," he said.

SBI Card has raised Rs 10,340 crore through its initial public offering launched during March 2-5. The company itself raised Rs 500 crore through fresh issue and the offer for sale money (Rs 9,840 crore) was received by parent State Bank of India and global investor CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Group.