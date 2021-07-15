MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Exclusive | Paytm looks to raise Rs 8,300 crore through fresh issue in Rs 16,600-crore IPO, DRHP likely to be filed today

Paytm is looking to raise primary funds to the tune of Rs 8,300 crore and the remaining would be the secondary sale of shares by the company’s investors, sources have told Moneycontrol

Nisha Poddar
July 15, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST
Paytm | Representative image

Paytm | Representative image

This could well turn out to be a momentous week for the startup ecosystem in India. A day after food-delivery platform Zomato opened its initial public offering, fintech major Paytm is likely to file its draft documents for its IPO later on July 15, sources told Moneycontrol

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), which broadly outlines a company’s reasons to raise money, use of funds and risks, of One 97 Communications, which owns and operates Paytm, was ready and would soon be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), sources said.

Paytm is looking to raise primary funds to the tune of Rs 8,300 crore and the remaining would be the secondary sale of shares by the company’s investors, sources said.

To an email query sent by Moneycontrol, Paytm said, “We would not be able to comment.”

The large IPO issue size is likely to be split 50:50 between fresh money and an offer for sale (OFS). Paytm could be looking to raise about Rs 2,000 crore as pre-IPO funds out of the total fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore.

Close

Related stories

To Know All IPO Related NewsClick Here

The sale of shares by the large global shareholders of Paytm will not be on a pro-rata basis, sources said. Ant Group is likely to sell maximum shares due to the regulatory requirements.

Every shareholding entity will need to have a stake lower than 25 percent for Paytm to get professionally managed company (PMC) status and Ant Group, with a 31 percent stake, will need to sell at least 6 percent through the IPO route.

Also read: Paytm Money allows pre-booking of IPO allotments, begins with Zomato

Sources said SoftBank may sell selling shares worth about Rs 1,000 crore and other investors, too, would share the OFS portion.

PayTM was eyeing a valuation of around $30 billion and could be planning to launch the IPO around Diwali this year, sources said.

The company, on July 12, received approval from its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to raise Rs 12,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares. Along with OFS, the total amount would be Rs 16,600 crore.

The EGM also approved founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to be de-classified as a promoter of the listed company.
Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18
Tags: #IPO - News #PayTm #Zomato
first published: Jul 15, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.