Ethos IPO subscribed 28% on day two as retail portion booked 55%

The initial public offering of Ethos, one of the largest premium and luxury watch retailers in India, was subscribed 28 percent at the beginning of the second day, with investors bidding for 11.19 lakh shares against the IPO size of 39.79 lakh units.

Retail investors had bid for 55 percent of the portion set aside for them. Non-institutional investors had bid for five percent of the shares allotted to them, while qualified institutional buyers were yet to subscribe to the issue.

The company intends to garner Rs 472 crore through the fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 375 crore and an offer for sale of 1,108,037 shares by shareholders and promoters worth Rs 97.29 crore.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 836-878 per share.

Click here for all IPO related news

After the issue, promoter holding will decline 19.36 percent to 61.65 percent.

According to a report from Anand Rathi Research, revenue grew around three percent in FY20 and fell around 16 percent in FY21.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins ranged from around 13 to 2 percent, while profit after tax margins ranged from around 10 to 0.3 percent over FY19-21.

For the first nine months of FY22, revenue was Rs 420 crore and EBITDA margin came in at 10.9 percent.

Also read: Ethos raised Rs 141.68 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The return on equity stood at around four percent in FY21 and return on capital employed came in at 2.4 percent in FY21, while RoE/RoCE were around eight/nine percent in FY19.

The company had a net debt of Rs 31.5 crore in FY21, which it pared to Rs 13.1 crore in the nine months of FY22.

“At the high end of the issue price band (Rs 878), the stock is valued at 285x FY21 P/E and 55x FY21 EV/EBITDA and we reckon a high and rising market share and unique brand partnerships to be positives,” Anand Rathi Research said, recommending that investors “subscribe” to the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.