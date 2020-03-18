App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equitas Small Finance Bank postpones IPO, becomes 3rd victim of COVID-19

The issue consisted a fresh issue of Rs 550 crore and offer for sale of 8 crore shares by parent firm Equitas Holdings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Equitas Small Finance Bank on March 18 said it will defer the launch of its initial public offering due to coronavirus-led weak market conditions.

Equitas is the third victim of COVID-19 that battered not only global equity markets but also commodities.

Indian equities have so far corrected nearly 32 percent from record highs seen in January this year.

Close

Fast food restaurant company Burger King and specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech were two others who postponed their IPOs scheduled to open on March 18. Antony Waste Handling Cell chose to withdraw its IPO due to market conditions.

related news

The carnage on the Street also affected the listing of SBI Cards and Payment Services. The stock traded at Rs 689.25 per share, down 8.7 percent from its issue price of Rs 755 per share.

Equitas management said the IPO of Equitas Small Finance Bank will be delayed as the market is volatile and it is not an opportune moment to get listed on bourses, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

"We need to see what's good for the bank while getting listed," they added.

Equitas Small Finance Bank had received approval from the capital market regulator SEBI to launch the IPO on March 3.

The draft red herring prospectus for IPO was filed by the company in December last year.

The issue was slated to consist of a fresh issue of Rs 550 crore and offer for sale of 8 crore shares by parent firm Equitas Holdings.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Equitas Holdings #Equitas Small Finance Bank #IPO - News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.