Equitas Small Finance Bank lists at discount: What should investors do?

Equitas Small Finance Bank shares witnessed subdued listing on November 2, opening at a Rs 31, a 6 percent discount compared to its issue price of Rs 33 per share.

Given the weak listing, experts advised to hold it but if the stock goes above issue price then one can offload all the allotted shares. Investors can also choose to hold the stock for the long-term, the growth potential ahead, they added.

"On the listing day, we recommend booking profit if by any chance the stock price moves higher than the issue price during the trading session. However, one should hold it for a long time in case the issue lists at a discount. For fresh entry we advise not to buy on listing day," Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities told Moneycontrol.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) is one of the leading players in the small finance bank (SFB) space in India, catering the mass market focused on "financially unserved and underserved segments" and committed to promoting financial inclusion in the country.

"Equitas remains one of the more diversified SFBs and like all other lending businesses, investors will have to see the real impact of COVID on their balance sheet in terms of credit costs which should be fully visible only during the next quarter. One could wait to know the full impact of credit costs on the business before investing," Samir Bahl, CEO of Anand Rathi Advisors said.

Fundamentally most SFBs have evolved from an MFI business which is a key differentiator between them and other banks. Hence, an improvement in collections, credit cost, and availability of low cost of funds are key determinants for such an investment decision, he added.

Promoters Equitas Holdings reduced its shareholding in Equitas Small Finance Bank to 82.1 percent post issue and is required to lower to 40 percent of the total paid-up equity within five years from the commencement of business operations which was on September 5, 2016.

Equitas SFB is well capitalised with CAR at around 21.6 percent (versus 15 percent required), including CET 1 at 20.6 percent. After the fresh capital infusion, it will improve to around 24 percent (including CET 1 at 23 percent), LKP Securities said.

"The bank has done reasonably well on the liability front among SFBs, with the share of deposits/AUM at 76 percent and CASA ratio at 20 percent, given its early stage focus on open market customers. However, management is aware of the fact that mobilising low-cost CASA will be challenging for SBFs and thus, has turned its focus on retail TDs to replace its high-cost borrowing," the brokerage added.

Equitas has successfully reduced its portfolio concentration in MFI to 23 percent from 46 percent in FY17, given the risks and volatility associated with this business. It has diversified into non-MFI loans encompassing vehicle, housing and SME segments. The bank has also ventured into gold loan business.

Manali Bhatia, Head-Research at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers feels at the stock can be added at the levels of Rs 24-28 with a long-term view. Going forward, the company will strengthen liability franchise and focus on increasing retail base to further improve cost of funds, she said.

"It has significantly reduced dependence on microfinance business as compared to other microfinance companies that have converted to SFBs. Growth in deposits, a good CAR & CASA ratio, focus on digital products and technology to grow operations with a well-diversified portfolio, there is a good potential for growth in the long-term," Bhatia reasoned.

