Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO: Here is how to check allotment status

After closing the Rs 518-crore public issue last week, Equitas Small Finance Bank is expected to finalise the basis of allotment on October 27.

The company will initiate refunds and unblock funds from ASBA account on October 28 and the equity shares will get credited to the accounts of eligible investors on October 29. The company will make its debut on bourses on November 2.

Investors can check their allotment status in five easy steps on the website of IPO's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited. The registrar provides three separate links— Link 1, Link 2 and Link 3—and investors can click on any one of them to know the allotment status.

1) Select IPO Name - Equitas Small Finance Bank2) Check box either Application Number, DPID/Client ID or PAN Number.3) If using the Application Number option, then select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter the Application Number. If using DPID/Client ID, then select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID & Client ID. If using the Permanent Account Number, then enter PAN4) Enter Captcha mentioned above

5) Click on Submit to get the application or allotment status.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the BSE website:

1) Check box "Equity" in the issue type2) Select "Equitas Small Finance Bank"3) Enter the application number4) Enter PAN

5) Click the "Search" button.

Once the abovementioned information provided by an investor is correct, they will see the application status. Investors can see the number of shares subscribed to during the IPO and the shares alloted on the page.

The public issue was subscribed 1.95 times during October 20-22, lower than all IPOs launched in 2020 so far.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale of 7.2 crore equity shares by promoter Equitas Holdings to comply with RBI norms.