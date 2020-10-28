Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status finalised: Here is how to check

Equitas Small Finance Bank, the subsidiary of Equitas Holdings, has finalised the basis of allotment for its maiden public issue on October 28.

The Rs 518-crore public issue was subscribed 1.95 times during October 20-22. The equity shares will make a debut on bourses on November 2.

Investors can check their allotment status in five easy steps on the website of IPO's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited. The registrar provides three separate links— Link 1, Link 2 and Link 3—and investors can click on any one of them to know the allotment status.

1) Select IPO Name - Equitas Small Finance Bank2) Check box either Application Number, DPID/Client ID or PAN Number.3) If using the Application Number option, then select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter the Application Number. If using DPID/Client ID, then select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID & Client ID. If using the Permanent Account Number, then enter PAN4) Enter Captcha mentioned above

5) Click on Submit to get the application or allotment status.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the BSE website:

1) Check box "Equity" in the issue type2) Select "Equitas Small Finance Bank"3) Enter the application number4) Enter PAN

5) Click the "Search" button.

Once the abovementioned information provided by an investor is correct, they will see the application status. Investors can see the number of shares subscribed to during the IPO and the shares alloted on the page.

After the finalisation of allotment, the company will initiate refunds and unblock funds from the ASBA account and the equity shares will be credited to the accounts of eligible investors by end of this week in a working days.

The IPO had comprised a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale of 7.2 crore equity shares by promoter Equitas Holdings to comply with RBI norms.