eMudhra sees tepid listing, debuts with 6% premium to issue price

eMudhra shares saw a tepid listing on June 1 as the stock debut with 6 percent premium to issue price of Rs 256 per share.

The opening price was Rs 271 on the BSE, while it started off day on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 270. This was the 15th listing on the bourses this year after LIC, Adani Wilmar, Campus Activewear, Delhivery etc.

The public issue of eMudhra had seen a descent response from investors as it was subscribed 2.72 times during May 20-24 this year. Qualified institutional buyers bid 4.05 times the allotted quota while non-institutional investors bought 1.28 times the portion set aside for them, and retail investors have put in bids 2.61 times the reserved portion.

The largest licensed Certifying Authority, which has a market share of 37.9 percent in the digital signature certificates market space in FY21, has mopped up Rs 412.8 crore through its public issue which had a price band of Rs 243-256 per share.

Most of analysts had assigned a subscribe rating for the issue, but with a long term horizon as most of positives have alredy discounted in the issue price.

"At the upper and lower price band of Rs 256 and Rs 243, the stock is valued at a P/E (price-to-earnings) of 49.4x/47.1x respectively of its 9MFY22 annualised earnings. Assuming 15 percent, 20 percent, and 25 percent PAT CAGR during FY22-FY24E period, at upper price band, the business is available at a P/E of 37.3x, 34.3x, and 31.6x FY24E earnings respectively," said SBI Securities.

Over FY19-21 period, the company’s sales, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and PAT have grown at a CAGR of 14 percent, 12 percent, and 21 percent respectively.

eMudhra has presence across all the 3 segments of digital trust services, digital security solutions and paperless transformation solutions. As part of their Digital Trust Services, eMudhra issues a range of certificates including individual/ organizational certificates, SSL/TLS certificates and device certificates (used in IoT use cases) to build a digital trust backbone.

With strong market share and robust customer retention ratio (96 percent & 88 percent in digital services and enterprise solutions respectively), SBI Securities believes the company has first mover advantage and is well poised to encash on growth opportunity from the growing IT/Digitization space.

In terms of end-users, banking, education and manufacturing sectors are likely to drive growth for players like eMudhra. Investors can subscribe to IPO at cut-off price with long term investment horizon, said the brokerage.

Swastika Investmart, too, recommended this issue for a long term time horizon. "At a P/E (price-to-earnings) of 49.5 based on annualized FY22 EPS (earnings per share), the company has priced in most of the positives."

As per Frost and Sullivan's report, the industry is expected to grow in the mid-teens globally in the next five years and India will outperform other geographies.

However, there are concerns with the company like highly competitive industry, entering into new geographies and products in which the company doesn't have any prior track record, subject to a lot of regulations, and complex business to understand. Further the company's security measures may be compromised in the future, leading to a loss in reputation and incurring significant liabilities, said Swastika.

