eMudhra raises Rs 123.84 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

eMudhra Limited, the largest licensed certified authority (CA) in the digital signature certificates market in India, has mopped up Rs 123.84 crore from nine anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue of the company will open for subscription on May 20 and close on May 24.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 48,37,336 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 256 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund bought 2.70 lakh shares (5.58 percent of the anchor portion); Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund bought 2.70 lakh shares (5.58 percent); Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund purchased 3.91 lakh shares (8.08 percent); Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought 5.40 lakh shares (11.15 percent). SBI Technology Opportunities Fund bought 5.39 lakh (11.15 percent) shares; 6.05 lakh shares (12.5 percent) were purchased by Baring Private Equity India AIF. Hornbill Orchid India Fund bought 11.44 lakh shares (23.65 percent); Pinebridge India Equity Fund purchased 5.4 lakh shares (11.15 percent) while Abakkus Growth Fund-2 bought 5.4 lakh shares (11.15 percent).

The company intends to garner about Rs 413 crore through fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale of 9,835,394 equity shares aggregating upto Rs 252 crore by the shareholders and promoters.

Post the issue, the promoter shareholding will decline 18.16 percent and come down to 61.03 percent from the current 79.19 percent stake held by the them in the company.

Of the total offer size, 50 percent of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue to pre-pay or repay in part or full, the existing loans availed by the company to an extent of Rs 35 crore. Rs 40.2 crore will be used for funding its working capital requirements. The company intends to purchase equipment and set up data centers across India and overseas, for which it will be using Rs 46.36 crore from the fresh proceeds of the issue; Rs 15 crore will be utilized for funding product development, Rs 15.3 crore will be used for augmenting its business development, sales, marketing and other related costs for future growth and other general corporate purposes.

The company will not get any proceeds from the OFS portion, the proceeds of which will entirely go to the promoters.

Pre-IPO placement

The company had done a Pre-IPO placement of 1,603,617 equity shares for a cash price of Rs 243.20 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 39 crore to Baring Private Equity India AIF 2, Acacia Banyan Partners, Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series III, Negen Capital Services Private Limited, Value Wise Consultancy Private Limited, Jagadeesan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar.