App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 1,743 cr, Radhakishan Damani among anchor investors

Ace investor and Avenue Supermarts' owner Radhakishan Damani and his brother are among Indian investors, who invested Rs 160 crore against 53.36 lakh shares in Blackstone-backed company, through their five trusts

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

By March 15, Embassy Office Parks REIT garnered Rs 1,743 crore from anchor investors that mostly include foreign investors along with a few Indian ones.

Ace investor and Avenue Supermarts' owner Radhakishan Damani and his brother are among Indian investors, who invested Rs 160 crore against 53.36 lakh shares in Blackstone-backed company, through their five trusts.

Another Indian investor is Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company that bought 6.96 lakh shares worth Rs 20.88 crore in the company.

All others are foreign investors including big names like Fidelity Funds, Morgan Stanley, TT Emerging Markets Fund, DB International, National Westminster Bank, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Japan Trustee Services Bank, etc.

related news

"Under anchor investors (AIs) portion in the public issue of Embassy Office Parks REIT, 5,81,05,600 units have been subscribed at Rs 300 per unit," Embassy REIT said in its filing to the BSE.

Embassy Office Parks, which is a joint venture between the Bengaluru-based property developer and private equity firm Blackstone, has placed 33 million square feet of office and hospitality assets under its proposed REIT, which comprises seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Embassy Office Parks REIT, the first ever by a Real Estate Investment Trust in India (REIT), will open on March 18 in the price band Rs 299-300, the company said in a statement.

Embassy REIT is issuing units aggregating up to Rs 4,750 crore and will constitute at least 10 percent of the issued and paid-up units on a post-issue basis.

The issue, made through the book-building process, will close on March 20, the statement said. The units are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE. The minimum bid size is 800 units and in multiples of 400 units thereafter.

Proceeds from the same will be used for: i) Partial or full repayment of bank/ financial institution debt, ii) Payment for acquisition of the Embassy One Assets currently held by Embassy One Developers Pvt, and iii) For general purposes.

The book running lead managers to the issue are: Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Deutsche Equities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Holdings, JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India).
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Embassy Office Parks REIT #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma to File a Case Against CBFC for Delay i ...

Asian Championship is Next Challenge for Vinesh and Bajrang

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: Go ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.