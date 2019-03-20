App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Embassy Office Parks' issue subscribed 1.20 times so far on final day of bidding

The REIT issue received bids for 8,54,49,600 units against the total issue size of 7,12,56,400 units, according to NSE data till 1430 hrs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Embassy Office Parks' public issue, the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) offering, has been subscribed 1.20 times so far on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

The REIT issue received bids for 8,54,49,600 units against the total issue size of 7,12,56,400 units, according to NSE data till 1430 hrs.

The offering got subscribed 47 per cent till Tuesday.

The offer is expected to raise up to Rs 4,750 crore.

related news

According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Embassy Office Parks finalised allocation of 58,105,600 units to anchor investors at Rs 300 per unit, totalling Rs 1,743.16 crore.

The issue is in a price band of Rs 299-300 per unit.

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investment in this platform and earn income.

Embassy Office Parks is a joint venture of Blackstone and Embassy. It had in September last year filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Sebi to launch REIT, touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sq ft.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Deutsche Equities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Holdings, JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the public offer.

Besides, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JPMorgan India and DSP Merrill Lynch are the global coordinators and book running lead managers.

Embassy Office Parks, a leading player in commercial real estate, has put 33 million sq ft of office and hospitality assets under its proposed REIT comprising seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Over 100 Dead, Dozens Still Missing in Floods, Landslides in Indonesia

Nirav Modi Uses Same Defence Team as Vijay Mallya: Meet the Lawyer Who ...

‘I Want to Fight But…’ Kamal Haasan Releases MNM’s First List ...

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sharon Tate Murder may be ...

Olivier Targets England Test Cap After Signing Kolpak Deal

Samjhauta Blast Case: Aseemanand, 3 Others Acquitted as NIA Fails to P ...

IPL 2019 | Vihari Out to Prove He Is More Than a Test Cricketer

Congress Finding it Difficult to Get Candidate for Bangalore South

Breather for BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra as MP HC Stays Action Again ...

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

﻿﻿PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in Indi ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.