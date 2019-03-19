App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 09:30 AM IST

Embassy Office issue subscribed 20% on first day of bidding

The REIT issue has received bids for 1,39,30,400 units against the total issue size of 7,12,56,400 units, as per data available with NSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Embassy Office Parks' public issue, the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) offering, has been subscribed 20 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The offer is expected to raise up to Rs 4,750 crore.

The category reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 30 per cent and other investors 7 per cent, according to the exchange data.

As per a regulatory filing on Friday, Embassy Office Parks has finalised allocation of 58,105,600 units to anchor investors at Rs 300 per unit, totalling Rs 1,743.16 crore.

The issue is in a price band of Rs 299-300 per unit and will close on March 20.

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investment in this platform and earn income.

Embassy Office Parks is a joint venture of Blackstone and Embassy.

Embassy Office Parks had in September last year filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi to launch REIT, touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sq ft.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Deutsche Equities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Holdings, JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the public offer.

Besides, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India and DSP Merrill Lynch are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers.

Embassy Office Parks, a leading player in commercial real estate, has put 33 million sq ft of office and hospitality assets under its proposed REIT comprising seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 07:28 pm

