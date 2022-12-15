Elin Electronics sets IPO price band at Rs 234-247 per share

Representative image

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Elin Electronics has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 234 - 247 a share. The issue will run from December 20-22.

At the upper end of the price band, EV to EBITDA ratio is 14.39x, EV to net sales is 1.05 and price-to-earnings ratio is 25.76.

The company has cut its IPO size to Rs 475 crore from Rs 760 crore. Ths issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore. Moneycontrol had earlier reported in MC Insider that the company was to launch its IPO soon.

As per the IPO prospectus, proceeds of the issue worth Rs 88 crore will be used to repay debt while Rs 37.59 crore will be used for capital expenditure to upgrade and expand facilities at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

As of September 2022, the company had net debt of Rs 102.42 crore.

The firm reported revenue of Rs 1093.75 crore in the fiscal year 2022 against Rs 862.38 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 39.15 crore versus Rs 34.86 crore last year.

The firm is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. It offers end-to-end product solutions to major lighting, fan, and kitchen appliance brands in India. It is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India.