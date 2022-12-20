Elin Electronics mobilises Rs 142 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics on December 19 mopped up Rs 142.5 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 57.69 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 247 per equity share, the upper end of the price band.

Total 15 investors invested in the company via anchor book including SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, and PGIM India.

"Out of the total allocation to the anchor investors, 40.48 lakh shares were allocated to 4 domestic mutual funds through a total of 11 schemes," Elin Electronics said.

The company will open its Rs 475 crore maiden public issue for subscription on December 20. The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 22, has been fixed at Rs 234-247 per share. The funds set to be mobilised via fresh issue will be utilised for repaying debts, and expansion of existing facilities at Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Verna (Goa).

