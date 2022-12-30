'Powerless' debut: Elin Electronics dips 8%, closes at Rs 227.65 on listing day

Elin Electronics shares remained under pressure throughout the session on their debut day (December 30), tracking a downtrend in equity markets. The benchmark indices lost all their gains in late trade, thereby ending half a percent lower on the last trading session of the CY 2022.

The stock opened at Rs 244 and failed to even touch its issue price of Rs 247 throughout the session. And as the day progressed it extended a southward journey to hit a day's low of Rs 225.60.

Finally, the stock settled the listing day with losses of 7.83 percent at Rs 227.65 on the NSE.

Elin traded with a volume of 6.75 lakh shares on the BSE and 80.19 lakh shares on the NSE.

The electronics manufacturing services provider has mobilised Rs 475 crore via an initial public offering. The price band for the offer was Rs 234 - Rs 247 per share.

The company is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. It was the sixth disappointing listing in December, after Uniparts India, Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars, and KFin Technologies.

