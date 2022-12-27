 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elin Electronics IPO share allotment expected today | Here's how to check status online

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 27, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

After the allotment finalisation, Elin Electronics will credit refunds to unsuccessful investors by December 28, and the shares will be transferred to eligible investors by December 29.

IPO Allotment

Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment on December 27 after closing the public issue last week.

Participants can check the share allotment either on the BSE website or the portal of IPO registrar, by following three easy steps.

On BSE website

a) Select issue type 'equity', and issue name 'Elin Electronics Limited'

b) Enter either 'application number' or 'PAN number'

c) Check box (I'm not a robot), and finally click on 'search' button.