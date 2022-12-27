Elin Electronics IPO share allotment expected today | Here's how to check status online

IPO Allotment

Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment on December 27 after closing the public issue last week.

Participants can check the share allotment either on the BSE website or the portal of IPO registrar, by following three easy steps.

On BSE website

a) Select issue type 'equity', and issue name 'Elin Electronics Limited'

b) Enter either 'application number' or 'PAN number'

c) Check box (I'm not a robot), and finally click on 'search' button.

On IPO registrar's portal

a) Select IPO 'Elin Electronics Limited'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'application number' or 'demat account', or 'PAN number'

c) Enter 'captcha, and finally click on 'submit' button.

After the allotment finalisation, the company will credit refunds to unsuccessful investors by December 28, and the shares will be transferred to eligible investors by December 29.

The company's shares will debut on the BSE and NSE on December 30.

The IPO shares traded with a moderate discount of 2-4 percent to expected final issue price of Rs 247 per share in the grey market, partly impacted by volatility and recent correction in the equity markets, analysts said. The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares.

Elin Electronics is a leading electronics manufacturing services provider for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India.

The Rs 475-crore public issue has not received great response from investors, subscribing 3.09 times during December 20-22 as the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 4.51 times, high networth individuals 3.29 times and that of retail 2.2 times.