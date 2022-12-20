 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elin Electronics IPO opens for subscription | 10 things to know before subscribing to the offer

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:08 PM IST

Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics is the fifth initial public offering (IPO) that opened for subscription in December, after Abans Holdings, Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars, and KFin Technologies.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue:

1) IPO dates

The bidding for the public offer started on December 20. The last date for subscription to the IPO is December 22.

2) Price band

The price band for offer has been fixed at Rs 234-247 per share.