Elin Electronics IPO opens for subscription | 10 things to know before subscribing to the offer

Elin Electronics IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics is the fifth initial public offering (IPO) that opened for subscription in December, after Abans Holdings, Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars, and KFin Technologies.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue:

1) IPO dates

The bidding for the public offer started on December 20. The last date for subscription to the IPO is December 22.

2) Price band

The price band for offer has been fixed at Rs 234-247 per share.

3) Offer details

Elin Electronics intends to mop up Rs 475 crore via the public issue comprising fresh issue of shares worth Rs 175 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore by the promoters.

Promoters Kamal Sethia, Kishore Sethia, Gaurav Sethia, Sumit Sethia, Suman Sethia, Vasudha Sethia, and Vinay Kumar Sethia are amongst the selling shareholders in the OFS.

Of the total offer, Rs 142 crore has already been raised by the company from anchor investors on December 19, a day ahead of the opening of the public issue.

Click Here To Read All IPO-related News

4) Objectives of the issue

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repayment of debt, and expansion of existing facilities at Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), and Verna (Goa), and general corporate purposes.

The OFS money will go to the selling shareholders.

5) Lot size, and reservation for investor categories

Investors can bid for a minimum of 60 shares and in multiples of 60 shares thereafter.

The minimum application value by retail investors would be Rs 14,820 for one lot, and the maximum Rs 1,92,660 for 13 lots, as they are allowed to invest up to Rs 2 lakh per IPO.

The company has reserved half of its offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (high networth individuals), and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

6) Company profile

Elin Electronics provides end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India.

In addition to its electronics manufacturing service (EMS) offerings, it also manufactures medical diagnostic cartridges for use in diagnostic devices, and plastic moulded and sheet metal parts and components, largely for customers in the auto ancillary and consumer durables sectors.

The company has three manufacturing facilities, which are strategically located at Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Verna (Goa).

Elin Electronics has a customer base of over 300, including marquee names like Bosch, Faber, Philips, Havells, Usha, Panasonic, Signify Innovations, Eveready, Molbio Diagnostics, Denso and IFB.

On the market opportunity, the total addressable EMS market in India was valued at Rs 2.65 lakh crore in FY21, which is expected to grow to Rs 9.96 lakh crore in FY23 at a CAGR of 30.3 percent.

Elin has highlighted its competitive strengths, including established market position in key verticals, including leadership in fractional horsepower motors, diversified products resulting in a de-risked business model, entrenched relationships with a marquee customer base, and high degree of backward integration resulting in higher efficiencies, enhanced quality of products and customer retention capability.

7) Financials

Elin Electronics has clocked a 12.3 percent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 39.15 crore for FY22, compared to the previous year, supported by topline growth, but impacted by weak margin performance. Revenue in the same period increased by 27 percent to Rs 1,094 crore due to increase in purchase of home and personal appliances by retail consumers.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 16 percent to Rs 80 crore, but margin fell 69 basis points (bps) to 7.31 percent compared to the previous year. Even PAT margin dropped 45 bps to 3.58 percent in FY22 versus FY21.

Return on equity (RoE) in FY22 declined 38 bps to 13.85 percent, while return on capital employed (RoCE) grew by 92 bps to 15.82 percent compared to the previous year.

PAT for the six months ended September 2022 stood at Rs 20.67 crore on revenue of Rs 604.45 crore.

8) Promoters

Promoters Mangi Lall Sethia, Kamal Sethia, Kishore Sethia, Gaurav Sethia, Sanjeev Sethia, Sumit Sethia, Suman Sethia, Vasudha Sethia and Vinay Kumar Sethia, and shareholders part of promoter group, hold 53.98 percent stake in Elin, which will be reduced to around 33 percent post issue. The company has a total of 69 shareholders now.

Mangi Lall Sethia is the Chairman and Wholetime Director of the company, and Kamal Sethia is the Managing Director on the board, while Sumit Sethia, and Sanjeev Sethia are Wholetime Directors.

9) Risks and Concerns

Following are the key risks and concerns highlighted by brokerage houses Anand Rathi, and Canara Bank Securities

a) The company is highly dependent on certain key customers for a substantial portion of its revenues (Top 5 customers contributed 65.4 percent of total revenues as of FY22). Loss of relationship with any of these customers may have a material adverse effect on Elin’s profitability and results of operations.

b) Any increase in the cost of raw materials or components, delay, interruption or reduction in the supply of raw materials to manufacture its products may adversely affect its business.

c) Elin does not obtain firm and long-term volume purchase commitments from its customers. If customers choose not to renew their agreements or continue to place orders with the company, the business and results of operations will be adversely affected.

10) Allotment and listing dates

The IPO share allotment will be finalised by December 27. The refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful participants by December 28, and equity shares credited to eligible investors by December 29.

The company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on December 30.

Elin’s shares traded at around 18 percent premium over the upper price band of Rs 247 per share in the grey market, an official trading platform, analysts said.

Axis Capital, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.