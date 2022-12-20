 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elin Electronics IPO: Is low valuation reason enough to invest?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Elin Electronics IPO: The company will have to fight hard to gain market share from other private and unorganised players. Many brokerages have a subscribe rating on the issue. Religare views competition as the key risk

Elin Electronics IPO: As per the company’s Red Herring prospectus, the company’s top five customers account for about 65.43 percent of revenue from operations and top 10 customers account for about 80 percent

We are now at the fag end of the year and Elin Electronics might be among the last public offerings of 2022.

Expectations are high as the company has big shoes to fill in the electronics segment. In October, Electronics Mart India made a blockbuster debut, at a 51 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 59 per share. Last week, Bihar-based electronics retailer Aditya Vision caught the fancy of ace investor Ashish Kacholia.

Elin Electronics’ public offering consists of a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore, at a price band of Rs 234-247 apiece.

At the upper end of the price band, the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider looks attractively priced at 31x FY22 earnings, while peers Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises are trading at 140x and 62.8x FY22 earnings, respectively.

Sharekhan, Prabhudas Lilladher and Dolat Capital have a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue as they believe the IPO is fairly priced and there’s enough value left on the table for investors.