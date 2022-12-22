Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 1.76 times on final day, retail portion booked 1.79 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics was fully subscribed by the afternoon of December 22, the final day of bidding.

The offer has been subscribed 1.76 times, with bids coming for 2.5 crore shares against an IPO size of 1.42 crore shares, data available with exchanges.

Retail investors and high networth individuals bought 1.79 times and 2.25 times their allotted quota of shares. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.35 times.

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider has reserved half of its offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Elin Electronics is looking to mop up Rs 475 crore through the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters.

The company garnered Rs 142 crore through the anchor book. The price band for the offer is Rs 234-247 a share. At upper end of the price band, the company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,226.6 crore. The company will used the proceeds to repay debt and expand facilities at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Verna in Goa. Elin is a leading EMS manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans and small kitchen appliances in India. It is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in the country.

