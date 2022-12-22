 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 1.76 times on final day, retail portion booked 1.79 times

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

Elin Electronics IPO | The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 300 crore by promoters

Elin Electronics IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics was fully subscribed by the afternoon of December 22, the final day of bidding.

The offer has been subscribed 1.76 times, with bids coming for 2.5 crore shares against an IPO size of 1.42 crore shares, data available with exchanges.

Retail investors and high networth individuals bought 1.79 times and 2.25 times their allotted quota of shares. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.35 times.

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider has reserved half of its offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Elin Electronics is looking to mop up Rs 475 crore through the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters.

