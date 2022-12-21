 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Elin Electronics IPO booked 69% on second day of bidding

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 21, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

Elin Electronics IPO: The company is looking to raise Rs 475 crore, of which Rs 142 crore has been mobilised through the anchor book at Rs 247 a share, the upper end of the price band

Elin Electronics IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics had been subscribed 69 percent by the afternoon of December 21, the second day of bidding. Bids had come in for 97.65 lakh shares against an offer size of 1.42 crore shares.

Retail investors stole the march, buying 1.02 times the allotted quota. High-networth individuals (non-institutional investors) had picked 82 percent of their quota.

Qualified institutional buyers had subscribed only 1 percent of the shares set aside for them though the electronics manufacturing services provider has reserved half of the offer for them.

Thirty-five percent of the offer has been reserved for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

The issue is expected to fetch Elin Rs 475 crore, of which Rs 142 crore has already been mobilised through the anchor book at Rs 247 a share, the upper end of the price band, on December 19.

The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300-crore shares by promoters.