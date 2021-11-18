Elin Electronics files draft papers, to raise Rs 760 crore via IPO

Elin Electronics

Elin Electronics, a leading electronics manufacturing services provider, has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

The company is planning to mop up Rs 760 crore through its offer that comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 175 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 585 crore by several selling shareholders, including promoters Kamal Sethia, Kishore Sethia, Gaurav Sethia, Sanjeev Sethia, Sumit Sethia, Suman Sethia, Vasudha Sethia, and Vinay Kumar Sethia.

The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying debts, and capital expenditure towards upgrading and expanding existing facilities at Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Verna (Goa), besides general corporate purposes, as per the prospectus.

Elin Electronics provides manufacturing services for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India, serving under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models.

It is is one of the key players in LED lighting and flashlight with EMS (electronics manufacturing services) market share of approximately 7 percent and in small appliances vertical with EMS market share of 10.7 percent in FY21.

In addition to EMS offerings, it also manufactures medical diagnostic cartridges for use in diagnostic devices, and plastic moulded and sheet metal parts and components, largely for customers in the auto ancillary and consumer durable sectors.

Its key customers included Signify Innovations, Eveready, Philips, Bosch, Faber, Panasonic, Usha, Havells, Faber, Panasonic, Groupe SEB (Maharaja brand), Molbio Diagnostics, and Denso and IFB.

Elin has reported consolidated profit at Rs 34.86 crore in the financial year FY21, increasing from Rs 27.48 crore in FY20, and revenue in the same period rose to Rs 862.37 crore from Rs 785.58 crore.

Profit for the six-month period ended September 2021 stood at Rs 19.33 crore on revenue of Rs 518.24 crore, as per the prospectus.

Axis Capital and JM Financials have been appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue.