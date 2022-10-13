Electronics Mart IPO | Secondary market weakness impacts grey market premium ahead of listing

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The weakness and volatility in the equity market have impacted the grey market premium of Electronics Mart India, ahead of its grand debut on the bourses next week.

Shares will make a debut on October 17 and the final issue price has been fixed at upper end of price band of Rs 56-59 per share.

The market has not been getting enough strength for last several weeks to get back into strong mood. In fact has been volatile due to deteriorating global environment amid policy tightening by central banks and endless geopolitical tensions.

The Nifty50 itself crashed more than 1,000 points from highest level of September 2022 and continued to gyrate around the psychological 17,000-mark. The sentiment also weakened in the broader markets like midcap and smallcaps, though buying continued in select pockets like defence.

India's fourth largest consumer durable and electronics retailer shares traded with little more than 40 percent premium in the grey market, against more than 60 percent quoted a week back, analysts said.

Generally, investors look at the grey market premium to know the expected listing price for any IPO. It is an unofficial platform where the IPO shares start trading with the announcement of price band and continue till the listing.

The current grey market premium is backed by the robust response by investors to the IPO with higher double-digit subscription, strong financials, sustainability of margin performance and attractive valuations.

The maiden public issue of Electronics Mart India was subscribed 71.93 times during October 4-7, with qualified institutional buyers buying 169.54 times the allotted quota.

Retail and non-institutional investors also remained aggressive, putting in bids 19.71 times and 63.59 times the portion set aside for them.

"The electronics retailer has better revenue growth over two years, better return on equity and expansion plan on the cards. Considering all the positive factors, we believe this valuation is at reasonable levels," said Angel One who had recommended a subscribe rating on the issue.

Electronics Mart India, one of the fastest growing consumer durable and electronics retailers in India, has a consistent track record of revenue growth and profitability, recording a 76 percent growth in financial year FY22 profit at Rs 104 crore and revenue grew by 36 percent to Rs 4,349 crore compared to previous year.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

In fact, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic and company's stores being non-operational & partially operational during different phases of the lockdown, its revenue from operations grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.09 percent during FY20-FY22.

The operating profit margin has expanded to 6.7 percent in FY22, up from 6.4 percent in FY21, while the return on equity increased to 17.4 percent from 11.9 percent, and return on capital employed jumped to 12.7 percent, from 10 percent during the same period.

As of August 2022, Electronics Mart operates its business through total 112 stores, of which 11 stores are owned, 93 stores under long-term lease rental model and 8 stores partly owned & partly leased.

Further the company is going to utilise the entire public issue funds of Rs 500 crore for itself, which is another supportive factor for the price. The issue proceeds will be utilised for expansion and opening of stores and warehouses; incremental working capital requirements; and repaying debts besides general corporate purposes.

Having a leadership position in South India, Electronics Mart India's scale of operations along with its long-standing relationship with leading consumer brands enables it to procure products at competitive rates.

"Company being one of the fastest growing consumer durable and electronics retailer with consistent track record of growth and industry leading profitability has business model that provide operational flexibility to create long term sustainable footprint," Hem Securities said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.