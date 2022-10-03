Electronics Mart India raises Rs 150 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Consumer durables and electronics retailer Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) on October 3 mopped up Rs 150 crore through its anchor book, ahead of the opening of its initial public offer (IPO).

The offer will open for subscription on October 4 and close on October 7.

The company has finalised the allocation of 2.54 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 59 per share, as per the filing with the exchanges.

A total of 20 anchor investors have invested in the company through the anchor book, including Nippon Life India, HDFC Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, Motilal Oswal MF, Tata MF, Sundaram MF, Whiteoak Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Societe Generale, and Mirae Asset.

Electronics Mart India, the largest regional organised player in the southern region in revenue terms, with dominance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, aims to mobilise Rs 500 crore through its public issue which is entirely a fresh issue.

The funds will be utilised for the expansion and opening of stores and warehouses, and to meet working capital requirements. The company will also repay certain of its debts through the fresh issue of money.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 56-59 per share.

As of August 2022, EMIL operates 112 stores located across 36 cities, offering more than 6,000 store-keeping units (SKUs) across product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands, including LG, Panasonic, Philips, One Plus, Dell, Sony, Havells, and others.

It clocked topline growth at a CAGR of 17.9 percent during FY16-FY21. The management intends to add around 60 new stores during FY23-FY26 that will support the topline in future.