Electronics Mart India IPO subscribed 3.11 times on second day of bidding

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Electronics Mart India continued to see good response from investors on the second day of the bidding. The issue was subscribed 3.11 times on October 6, as the participants bought 19.41 crore equity shares against the offer size of 6.25 crore shares.

Retail investors subscribed the issue 4.07 times the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors bought shares 2.76 times the portion set aside for them.

Qualified institutional buyers also remained active from day one, buying shares 1.68 times the reserved portion.

The issue, on its first day of bidding, was subscribed 1.69 times.

Incorporated in 1980, Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL) opened its maiden public issue on October 4 with a price band of Rs 56-59 per share.

The offer consists of only fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore, which will be utilised for incremental working capital requirements, expansion and opening of stores and warehouses, and repaying debts, besides general corporate purposes.

In terms of valuations, the post-issue P/E works out to 21.8x FY22 EPS (at the upper end of the issue price band) which is low compared to its peer Aditya Vision, Angel One said.

Further, EMIL has better revenue growth (CAGR of 17 percent) over 2 years, better return on equity and expansion plan on the cards. Considering all the positive factors, the brokerage believes this valuation is at reasonable levels. Thus, he recommended a subscribe rating on the issue.

EMIL, the four largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India with a leadership position in South India, offers more than 6,000 SKUs (stock keeping units) across product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands.

Currently the company has 112 stores across 36 cities and plans to open a total of 58 stores till FY25 (from the IPO proceeds) which includes expansion in NCR region (to open 26 stores and 1 warehouse) and open roughly 20 stores per year after that.

This is in line with their strategy to expand in clusters till they reach substantial scale. With the store opening guidance, Dalal & Broacha Stock Broking believes EMIL will grow at least in line with the industry (17-19 percent).

"We believe the IPO is attractively priced with decent growth expectations, hence we recommend to Subscribe to the issue," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.