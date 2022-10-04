Electronics Mart India IPO subscribed 53%, retail portion booked 91% on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Electronics Mart India, the fourth largest consumer durables and electronics retailers in India, was subscribed 53 percent on the first day of the subscription.

The offer garnered bids for 3.28 crore equity shares against an offer size of 6.25 crore equity shares.

The offer size was reduced to 6.25 crore equity shares from around 8.47 crore after raising Rs 150 crore through anchor book on October 3.

Retail investors were once again at the forefront, subscribing 91 percent shares of the allotted quota. Non-institutional investors also started putting bids for the issue, buying 32 percent of the portion set aside for them.

Qualified institutional investors bought 7,112 shares against 1.78 crore shares reserved for them.

Electronics Mart India is planning to raise Rs 500 crore through its public issue. The funds will be utilised for expansion and opening of stores and warehouses (Rs 111.4 crore), incremental working capital requirements (Rs 220 crore), and repaying certain debts (Rs 55 crore) besides general corporate purposes, the DRHP said.

The price band for the offer is Rs 56-59 a share.

Most of experts are in favour of the public issue, giving a “subscribe” rating citing reasonable valuations, strong growth prospects, expected improvement in debt-to-equity ratio and maintaining margins in line with industry peers.

EMIL is the largest regional organised player in the southern region in revenue terms with dominance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is operating business through 112 stores, of which 11 are owned, 93 are under long-term lease rental model and eight are partly owned and partly leased.

Given that the company makes upfront payments to suppliers coupled with superior growth prospects, EMIL's higher working capital requirements (incremental working capital: Rs 590 crore in FY23-24) would restrict fresh cash flow generation in the next two years.

However, a capital infusion of Rs 500 crore (fresh issue) would assist in financing working capital requirements to the tune of Rs 220 crore and also boost store additions by the opening of 60 outlets over the next three years, ICICI Direct said. Follow our live blog for all the market action

Number crunching

The debt-to-equity ratio is also expected to improve from 1.0x to ~0.5x by FY23E.

At the upper price band, Electronics Mart India is valued at 0.6x EV/sales and 22x P/E of FY22, said ICICI Direct, which assigned a “subscribe” rating as valuations appear reasonable considering the company’s strong and sustainable growth prospects and continued focus on maintaining a balance of revenue growth with consistent margins in line with industry peers.

EMIL generated a steady return on capital employed of around 19 percent. It recorded nearly 36 percent growth in revenue at Rs 4,349 crore for the year ended March 2022 compared to the previous year.

Profit during the year grew by 77.3 percent to Rs 104 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 43 percent to Rs 292 crore compared to previous year. Also it has remained profitable even during the pandemic while its EBITDA margin has been in the range of 6-7 percent over FY20-22.

