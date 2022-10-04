Electronics Mart India IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The maiden issue of Electronics Mart India (EMI), during which the company will issue fresh shares to raise Rs 500 crore, will open for public bidding on October 4 and run through October 7.

Analysts are largely positive on the issue. They see many strengths in the company, including high growth, increasing market share, a stable business model, and an experienced management team, all of which may work in favour of the future growth of the firm.

Jehan Bhadha, Research Analyst at Nirmal Bang, a securities firm, said EMI’s key advantage was that it enjoyed favourable pricing terms with brands due to its scale. The company is the fourth largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India, and the largest in south India.

“EMI has demonstrated superior performance among all major consumer durable and electronics retailers in India in terms of growth, with a revenue CAGR of 26 percent over FY15-20 (pre-Covid).

``It has also managed to deliver a respectable return on equity (RoE) of 17.4 percent during the Covid-impacted year of FY22,” Badha said, adding that he has a ‘subscribe’ rating on it.

EMI is offering its shares at an attractive price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 21.8 times FY22 earnings. Its EV/EBITDA is 9.7 times FY22 values. Compared to its sole listed peer Aditya Vision, the issue is available at a lower valuation.

EMI has priced its IPO in a price band of Rs 56-59. Investors can bid for a minimum of 254 shares and multiples thereof. Of the total shares available, 50 percent is reserved for institutional buyers, while 15 and 35 percent are for non-institutional and retail investors.

The company classifies its product offerings as large appliances (50 percent of sales), mobiles (30 percent of sales), and small appliances, IT equipment, and others (15 percent of sales).

They claim to have a long-term relationship with renowned brands like LG, Panasonic, and Philips for large appliances, Oppo, One Plus, and Vivo for mobiles, and Dell, Sony, and Havells for small appliances, IT equipment and others.

EMI has a flexible business model wherein they own or lease property according to availability, cost and area. As of August 2022, the company operated through 112 stores, 100 of which were multi-brand outlets (MBO) and 12 were exclusive brand outlets. The management intends to add 60 new stores in a couple of years, which will add to the topline in the future.

“The company prioritises store profitability over expansion, and is focused on enhancing sales with optimal, value-for-money product assortments,” said Canara Bank Securities in a note, while ascribing a ‘subscribe’ rating. “This has helped it achieve one of the highest margins among its peers, along with decent revenue growth.”

Considering India’s rising per capita income, improving power situation, and multiple financing options, Canara Bank Securities believes there is scope for

the organised electronic retail segment to grow. There has been an increase in the demand for consumer durables post Covid, as highlighted by the management.

Indsec Securities and Finance also has a ‘subscribe’ rating. It said the improvement in per capita income and growing urbanisation will drive sales of consumer durables and other electronic products.

“We also believe that in the coming festive season, demand for electric equipment will increase on account of improvement in macroeconomic indicators and increased per capita income,” it added.

