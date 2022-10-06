Electronics Mart India IPO enjoys around 60% premium in grey market

live bse live

Electronics Mart India Ltd's initial public offer (IPO) is seeing strong demand in the grey market as the trading premium has hit higher double-digits since the announcement of the price band last week.

The Rs 500-crore issue opened for bidding on October 4 and will close on October 7. The price band is Rs 56-59 per share.

EMIL shares are trading at a massive premium of nearly 60 percent over the upper price band in the grey market, analysts said, rising from 50 percent quoted a couple of days back.

Attractive valuations, leadership position in consumer durable and electronics retail in south India, consistency in financial performance, favourable pricing power from brands and a strong expansion plan may be some of the reasons for the healthy grey market premium enjoyed by EMIL, analysts reasoned.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any issue.

IPO oversubscription

The EMIL IPO was subscribed around six times at the time of writing this article with participation by all kinds of investors from the first day of bidding.

"With reasonable valuations, growth prospects and dominance in the markets, the issue has been subscribed nearly six times currently," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities, said.

With valuations lower than its peers coupled with better revenue growth (CAGR of 17 percent) over the last two years and an expansion plan on the cards in areas outside its leadership territory, the company is currently commanding a premium of Rs 35 (59.3 percent) in the grey market, he added.

Rajnath Yadav, Research Analyst at Choice Broking, also said key reasons for the prevailing healthy grey market premium for the EMIL IPO would be attractive valuations, half of the business coming from the high-margin large consumer durables and the overall positive growth outlook of the segment.

The business proposition

EMIL is the fourth-largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India, and the largest player in the southern region with dominance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, offering more than 6,000 store-keeping units (SKUs) across product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands.

The company operates its business through 112 stores across 36 cities.

"Being the fourth largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India and the largest in South India, EMI enjoys favourable terms of pricing/margins from brands due to its scale - this is a key advantage," Jehan Bhadha of Nirmal Bang said.

EMIL has demonstrated superior performance among all major consumer durable and electronics retailers in India in terms of growth with revenue CAGR of 26 percent over FY15-20 (pre-Covid) and also managed to deliver a respectable return on equity of 17.4 percent during the Covid impacted year of FY22, said Bhadha, adding EMIL is being offered at attractive valuations at PE of 21.8x FY22 & EV/EBITDA of 9.7x FY22.

The company will be utilising the IPO funds for working capital requirements, opening of stores and warehouses, and repaying debts, besides general corporate purposes. It aims to add nearly 60 stores by end of FY26.

The consumer durable appliance retail market has clocked a business growth of around 12 percent CAGR during FY17-20, mainly on the back of increasing disposable incomes, lower penetration, widened product base, competitive pricing, lowering replacement cycles and an expanding product portfolio.

Going forward, the consumer durable appliance market is expected to grow by 10-12 percent CAGR over FY22-27 to reach Rs 4.8-5.3 lakh crore.

According to Crisil Research, the share of the organised market in consumer durables retail is likely to expand to 70-75 percent by FY27, from 58-60 percent in FY20.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.