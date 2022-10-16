Electronics Mart India debuts tomorrow, a healthy listing premium expected

Electronics Mart India, one of the fastest-growing consumer durables and electronics retailers in India, is expected to see a healthy double-digit listing premium on October 17 after the initial offering was subscribed 72 times over.

The listing premium is expected to be in the range of 35-45 percent over the issue price of Rs 59 a share, experts said, citing reasonable valuations, healthy financials in a competitive sector and robust growth prospects of the industry.

The company raised Rs 500 crore through the IPO and the money will be used for expansion and opening of stores and warehouses, to meet working capital requirements and to repay debts.

The price band for the offer, which was subscribed 71.93 times, was Rs 56-59 per share. Qualified institutional investors bought 169.54 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors 63.59 times the portion set aside for them and retail investors put in bids 19.71 times the reserved portion.

"Backed by a supportive secondary market, Electronics Mart India is signalling a strong debut with a healthy premium on its issue price. Considering excellent response from QIB, NII and retail demand, we assume listing would be around Rs 80-85 levels, which translates to more than 36-44 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP Research at Mehta Equities said.

The healthy listing is justified on the back of reasonable valuations for a fast-growing consumer durable and electronics retailer when compared to peers along with consistently profitable business model in a highly competitive sector.

Tapse is optimistic about India's growing consumer durable and electronics industry and believes that organised players like Electronics Mart India, Vijay Sales, Tata Croma, etc will do well in the long term as the industry is getting bigger and bigger.

Electronics Mart India mainly operates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region with 112 stores as of now. It recorded revenue CAGR of 17.9 percent during FY16 and FY21.

CRISIL Research estimates the size of India's consumer durables industry, including large consumer durables, mobile phones and smaller appliances, at Rs 3-3.2 trillion as of fiscal 2022.

With increasing disposable incomes, lower penetration, a widening product base, competitive pricing, lowering replacement cycles and an expanding product portfolio, the organised retail market is expected to grow at 17-19 percent between FY22 and FY27.

Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities, expects Electronics Mart India to list at a premium of 40-45 percent, while Aayush Agrawal, senior research analyst at Swastika Investmart, also sees a significant mark-up due to strong investor interest and a turnaround in the market sentiment.

Electronics Mart India is trading at more than 50 percent premium in the grey market despite volatility in the secondary markets, analysts said. Teh grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares and is seen as an indicator of the listing price.

