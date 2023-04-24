 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

These companies had filed preliminary IPO papers with the regulator between March 2022 and December 2022.

Ebixcash Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Ebix Inc, and speciality chemical manufacturer Survival Technologies have received Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds totalling Rs 7,000-crore through initial public offerings.

These companies had filed preliminary IPO papers with the regulator between March 2022 and December 2022. They obtained its observation letters on April 10, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

In Sebi's parlance, its observation implies its go-ahead to launch the initial share-sale.   Going by the draft papers, Ebixcash will raise Rs 6,000 crore through an IPO.

The funds will be garnered through fresh issuance of equity shares and there will be no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.